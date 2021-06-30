Cubs and Brewers Make Baseball History After Chicago Quickly Coughs Up 7-0 Lead

Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers bears more resemblance to a football score than a baseball score, but according to Stats Inc, the contest actually made some history amid the offensive explosion.

The Cubs got the game off to a rollicking start in the first inning, scoring seven runs off of starter Aaron Ashby, who didn’t even make it out of the first in his major league debut.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, that lead was gone by the end of the fourth inning, as the Brewers scored 14 unanswered runs and raced out to a 14-7 lead.

According to Stats Inc, Wednesday’s Cubs-Brewers game marks the first time in baseball’s modern era that both teams have had a lead of seven or more runs within a game’s first four innings:

The Cubs, who came into the game as losers of five consecutive contests, now appear to be heading to a sixth straight defeat, and would trail the Brewers by six games in the National League Central race if the scoreline holds.

They’ll next be on the field Friday when they open a three-game weekend series at the Great American Ballpark against the Cincinnati Reds.