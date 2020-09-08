Cubs Add Billy Hamilton to Active Roster, Option Jose Martinez to South Bend

The Chicago Cubs made a roster move Tuesday, adding outfielder Billy Hamilton to their 28-man roster and optioning infielder Jose Martinez to the team’s South Bend training facility.

Hamilton, whom the Cubs claimed on waivers on Monday, will be with the team on Tuesday as they open a series against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. The outfielder spent the beginning of the 2020 season with the New York Mets, stealing three bases and batting .045 in 22 at-bats with the team. He was designated for assignment earlier this month.

Martinez, whom the Cubs acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays just before the MLB trade deadline, has gone 0-for-14 since coming to Chicago. He is batting .198 overall on the season, with two home runs and 10 RBI’s to his credit.

Hamilton will likely see work as a defensive replacement and as a pinch-runner for the Cubs, who are currently without outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals after experiencing shortness of breath and lightheadedness, the team said. He was hospitalized for testing after being removed from the game, and the team has not provided an official update on his condition.

The Cubs and Reds will get their series underway on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.