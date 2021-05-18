Chicago Baseball

Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo Leaves Game vs. Nationals With Apparent Injury

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was forced to leave Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals due to an undisclosed injury.

Rizzo, who is batting .254 with five home runs and 16 RBI’s so far this season, was in visible discomfort during the fourth inning of the game, leading to manager David Ross and team trainers examining him on the field.

The infielder did stay in the game, but made an error later in the frame.

In the top of the fifth inning, Rizzo was removed from the game, with Kris Bryant moving from right field to first base and Jason Heyward coming into the game to play right field.

We will update this story with any information as it becomes available.

