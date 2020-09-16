Chicago White Sox Release 2021 Spring Training Schedule

The Chicago White Sox are still very much focused on the task at hand as they try to reach the postseason for the first time since 2008, but they’re giving fans a taste of what they can expect next year, as the team announced its 2021 spring training schedule.

The White Sox will kick off Cactus League play at Glendale’s Camelback Ranch on Feb. 27 when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Their first road game will come the next day when they take on the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe.

The White Sox will play four games against the Cubs, including a home game on March 19. They’ll head to Sloan Park in Mesa for games on March 26, 29 and 30, with the final two games serving as their final tune-ups for the coming year.

Here is the White Sox full schedule for spring training, with home games italicized:

Feb. 27: vs. Milwaukee

Feb. 28: at Los Angeles Angels

Mar. 1: vs. Kansas City

Mar. 2: vs. Texas

Mar. 3: at Seattle

Mar. 4: vs. Colorado

Mar. 5: at San Diego

Mar. 6: at Los Angeles Dodgers

Mar. 7: vs. Cleveland

Mar. 8: vs. Cincinnati, at San Francisco

Mar. 10: vs. San Francisco

Mar. 11: at Kansas City

Mar. 12: at Los Angeles Dodgers

Mar. 13: at Oakland

Mar. 14: vs. Seattle

Mar. 15: vs. Los Angeles Angels, at Arizona

Mar. 17: vs. San Diego

Mar. 18: at Texas

Mar. 19: vs. Chicago Cubs

Mar. 20: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Mar. 21: at Milwaukee

Mar. 22: vs. Cleveland

Mar. 23: vs. Oakland, at Colorado

Mar. 24: at Texas

Mar. 25: at Los Angeles Angels

Mar. 26: at Cubs

Mar. 27: at Cincinnati

Mar. 28: vs. Arizona

Mar. 29: at Cubs

Mar. 30: at Cubs

The White Sox will travel from Arizona to Los Angeles, where they will take on the Angels on April 1 in their regular season opener.