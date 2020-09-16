Chicago White Sox Release 2021 Spring Training Schedule

The Chicago White Sox are still very much focused on the task at hand as they try to reach the postseason for the first time since 2008, but they’re giving fans a taste of what they can expect next year, as the team announced its 2021 spring training schedule.
The White Sox will kick off Cactus League play at Glendale’s Camelback Ranch on Feb. 27 when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Their first road game will come the next day when they take on the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe.
The White Sox will play four games against the Cubs, including a home game on March 19. They’ll head to Sloan Park in Mesa for games on March 26, 29 and 30, with the final two games serving as their final tune-ups for the coming year.
Chicago Baseball
Here is the White Sox full schedule for spring training, with home games italicized:
Feb. 27: vs. Milwaukee
Feb. 28: at Los Angeles Angels
Mar. 1: vs. Kansas City
Mar. 2: vs. Texas
Mar. 3: at Seattle
Mar. 4: vs. Colorado
Mar. 5: at San Diego
Mar. 6: at Los Angeles Dodgers
Mar. 7: vs. Cleveland
Mar. 8: vs. Cincinnati, at San Francisco
Mar. 10: vs. San Francisco
Mar. 11: at Kansas City
Mar. 12: at Los Angeles Dodgers
Mar. 13: at Oakland
Mar. 14: vs. Seattle
Mar. 15: vs. Los Angeles Angels, at Arizona
Mar. 17: vs. San Diego
Mar. 18: at Texas
Mar. 19: vs. Chicago Cubs
Mar. 20: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Mar. 21: at Milwaukee
Mar. 22: vs. Cleveland
Mar. 23: vs. Oakland, at Colorado
Mar. 24: at Texas
Mar. 25: at Los Angeles Angels
Mar. 26: at Cubs
Mar. 27: at Cincinnati
Mar. 28: vs. Arizona
Mar. 29: at Cubs
Mar. 30: at Cubs
The White Sox will travel from Arizona to Los Angeles, where they will take on the Angels on April 1 in their regular season opener.