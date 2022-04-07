Chicago White Sox Opening Day Lineup Set Vs. Tigers

White Sox announced Opening Day lineup vs. Tigers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The final piece of the puzzle is set for the White Sox to take the field against the Tigers for Opening Day on Friday. Hours after announcing the 28-man roster, and sharing the bad news that Yoán Moncada and Ryan Burr would begin the season on the Injured List, Tony La Russa spilled the beans on how the White Sox will line up for their first game of the season.

1. A.J. Pollock - right field

2. Luis Robert - center field

3. José Abreu - first base

4. Yasmani Grandal - catcher

5. Eloy Jiménez - left field

6. Leury García - shortstop

7. Josh Harrison - second base

8.Andrew Vaughn - designated hitter

9. Jake Burger - third base

You may have noticed Tim Anderson’s name missing from the lineup, as well. He’ll sit due to a two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire during a benches clearing fracas with the Tigers last season.

Lucas Giolito will be on the bump for the South Siders. It will be his third time earning the Opening Day starter honor.

The White Sox haven’t won on Opening Day since a 14-7 drubbing against the Royals in 2018.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

