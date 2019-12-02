James McCann Signs 1-Year Deal With White Sox

With the MLB non-tender deadline approaching, the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a one-year contract with catcher James McCann.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the one-year pact will pay McCann $5.4 million for the 2020 season, and will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the year.

The White Sox later confirmed the signing via a press release.

McCann joined the White Sox before the 2019 season and had a strong year, with 18 home runs and 60 RBI’s in 118 games. He was named to the American League All-Star team for the first time in his career, and posted a slash line of .273/.328/.460.

It is unclear what McCann’s role with the White Sox will be after the team signed free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal to a lucrative four-year contract earlier this offseason. The White Sox have several catchers in their farm system, including Zack Collins and Seby Zavala, but it’s unclear whether either will open the season with the big league club.

The White Sox could also trade McCann, who had to be tendered a contract offer before Monday’s deadline. If the team had not tendered McCann at least an offer, he would have become a free agent, and Monday’s move means that the team retains control over him for the 2020 season.

The White Sox will also need to make a decision on outfielder Leury García, who will also be eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.