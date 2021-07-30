Chicago Fans Give Tough Goodbye to Cubs Legends After Emotional Trades

It's a tough day to be a Chicago Cubs fan.

All within the last two days, the Cubs have traded several iconic players, among them are Kris Bryant, Jake Marinsnick, Javier Baez, Trevor Williams, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Tepera and Anthony Rizzo.

Fans and teams alike across Chicago have taken to social media with their emotional reactions to the trades.

The #Cubs today acquired minor league RHP Caleb Kilian and minor league OF Alexander Canario from the Giants for Kris Bryant. pic.twitter.com/XR3THTicYm — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2021

Based on a video shared on Twitter, third baseman Bryant was brought to tears after hearing the news of his upcoming move to the San Francisco Giants.

Here's the moment Kris Bryant finds out he's been traded to @SFGiants.



It's OK to wipe away the tears. For all of us.@Cubs #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/PRrBWKYfV8 — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) July 30, 2021

Can someone write a column on how the Cubs now have the best farm system in baseball and then send it to me, thx — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 30, 2021

If you know a Cubs fan, buy them a drink tonight — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 30, 2021

Javy.

El Mago.



You electrified Wrigley Field like no other and your legacy here will last forever.



Thank you, @javy23baez. pic.twitter.com/qzdT7aM0S5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2021

The frenzy started on Thursday when the team traded first baseman Rizzo to the New York Yankees and relief pitcher Tepera to the Chicago White Sox.

The Cubs also made their trade with the San Diego Padres official, acquiring pitcher Anderson Espinoza from San Diego in exchange for outfielder Marisnick.

On Friday, the team officially traded shortstop Javier Báez, starting pitcher Trevor Williams and a cash consideration to the New York Mets in exchange for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that the St. Louis Cardinals have acquired former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester from the Washington Nationals, but the team has not confirmed.

For the latest on MLB trades in Chicago, check out the NBC 5 live blog here.