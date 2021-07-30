Chicago Baseball

Kris Bryant

Chicago Fans Give Tough Goodbye to Cubs Legends After Emotional Trades

It's a tough day to be a Chicago Cubs fan.

All within the last two days, the Cubs have traded several iconic players, among them are Kris Bryant, Jake Marinsnick, Javier Baez, Trevor Williams, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Tepera and Anthony Rizzo.

Fans and teams alike across Chicago have taken to social media with their emotional reactions to the trades.

Based on a video shared on Twitter, third baseman Bryant was brought to tears after hearing the news of his upcoming move to the San Francisco Giants.

The frenzy started on Thursday when the team traded first baseman Rizzo to the New York Yankees and relief pitcher Tepera to the Chicago White Sox.

The Cubs also made their trade with the San Diego Padres official, acquiring pitcher Anderson Espinoza from San Diego in exchange for outfielder Marisnick.

On Friday, the team officially traded shortstop Javier Báez, starting pitcher Trevor Williams and a cash consideration to the New York Mets in exchange for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that the St. Louis Cardinals have acquired former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester from the Washington Nationals, but the team has not confirmed.

For the latest on MLB trades in Chicago, check out the NBC 5 live blog here.

