Chicago Dogs' Game Vs. Milwaukee Postponed After Player Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

According to multiple reports, the Chicago Dogs’ game Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Milkmen was postponed after at least one player involved in the game tested positive for coronavirus.

There has been no official announcement made by the Milkmen or the Dogs, but according to Rich Rovito of the Associated Press, Milkmen owner Mike Zimmerman confirmed that a player had tested positive for coronavirus, declining to say which team the player was a part of:

.@MKEMilkmen owner Mike Zimmerman just confirmed to me that one of the players tested positive for COVID-19. He declined to say whether the player was a member of the Milkmen or their opponent, the Chicago Dogs. All players are being retested, he said. pic.twitter.com/sNTHFygkHb — Rich Rovito (@rrovito) July 5, 2020

WBEZ’s Cheryl Stout reports that the game was postponed after two Milwaukee players tested positive for the virus:

Today’s @TheChicagoDogs game in Milwaukee has been postponed. Was told the Milwaukee team had two players tested positive for Covid. — Cheryl (Raye) Stout (@Crayestout) July 5, 2020

Citing “circumstances outside of our control,” the Milkmen postponed Sunday’s game to a later date:

Due to circumstances outside of our control, today’s game has been postponed to a later date! We’re so sorry for the inconvenience, and we will keep our fans up to date as we know information. pic.twitter.com/xx09whjqE6 — Milwaukee Milkmen (@MKEMilkmen) July 5, 2020

According to multiple reports, fans were still allowed to enter the stadium, and were treated to free food and other treats.

It is unclear when play will resume for the two clubs. The Dogs were set to open the home portion of their schedule on Tuesday against the Milkmen at Impact Field.