Chicago Cubs Release Hype Video Ahead of Wild Card Series vs. Marlins

Chicago Cubs fans probably don’t need any help getting fired up for the postseason, but the team went ahead and created a spectacular hype video ahead of their series opener against the Miami Marlins.

The Cubs, who won the National League Central Division and qualified for the playoffs after missing out last year, released the video on Tuesday night, less than a day before they open their series at Wrigley Field.

Here is the video:

Ticket is punched. Bus is here.



You getting on? #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/cf5HqhN70R — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 30, 2020

The footage includes Javier Baez’s iconic “socially distanced” celebration after a walk-off hit during the season, Jason Heyward’s go-ahead home run off of Josh Hader and Alec Mills’ no-hitter against the Brewers, among other memorable moments.

The Cubs will start off their postseason on Wednesday afternoon when they face the Miami Marlins