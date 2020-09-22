Chicago Cubs Playoff Update: Clinching Scenarios Going Into Tuesday

It has taken more time than perhaps they though it would, but the Chicago Cubs can potentially clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday night.

Currently, the Cubs’ magic number to clinch a playoff berth stands at just two, but with several teams battling for the two wild card spots in the National League, things are slightly complicated for the North Siders if they want to punch their ticket into the postseason Tuesday evening.

Heading into Tuesday’s action, here are the Cubs’ clinching scenarios, with some notes on why each of the scenarios would work to get Chicago into October.

Scenario 1: A Cubs win AND a Brewers loss

So the good news for the Cubs is that they are guaranteed to own a tiebreaker against several of the teams competing for National League wild card spots. The Cubs won six out of 10 games against the Cincinnati Reds this summer, giving them the edge over that squad. They also are guaranteed to have a better intradivisional record than either the Philadelphia Phillies or the San Francisco Giants, meaning that the Cubs own tiebreakers against those clubs as well.

The one team the Cubs can’t guarantee that they’ll own a tiebreaker over is the Brewers, which is why Tuesday’s game would be important for the Cubs to win. If they win and the Brewers lose, that would guarantee the Brewers wouldn’t be able to catch up with the Cubs in terms of divisional record, and would lock the Cubs into a postseason spot.

Scenario 2: A Cubs loss AND a Reds loss AND a loss by either the Phillies or Giants

This scenario is more complicated, but there is a way for the Cubs to sneak into the postseason even if they lose on Tuesday.

If the Cubs lose, their record would drop to 32-23 on the season with five games left to go. If the Cubs were to somehow lose all five of those games, other teams could potentially leapfrog them in the standings.

A loss by the Reds to the Brewers in this scenario would guarantee that they would not be able to surpass the Cubs in wins, giving them the first portion of their required results to get into the playoffs. The Phillies, playing a doubleheader Tuesday, can still max out at 33 wins, but a loss in either of those games leaves them only being able to get to 32 wins, which would not be good enough to surpass the Cubs.

The same is true of the Giants, as a loss to the Rockies would only allow them to get to 32 wins.

Hence, if the Cubs lose, they would need the Reds to lose, and would need either the Phillies or the Giants to drop a game on Tuesday in order to punch Chicago’s ticket into the postseason.