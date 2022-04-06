Chicago Cubs' Opening Day Forecast Calls for Chance of Rain, Chilly Conditions

The Chicago Cubs will look to open their season on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, but Mother Nature may have other ideas, with cold and rainy conditions possible in the afternoon hours.

According to the latest forecast from NBC 5’s Brant Miller, temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-to-upper 40s around first pitch, but winds out of the best at 15-to-20 miles per hour could drop the wind chill into the 30s.

What’s worse, the threat of rain will likely be present throughout the game, especially as the afternoon moves along.

It’s unclear whether the rain could be significant enough to cause a delay or postponement of the game, but the forecast for Friday doesn’t look to be much better, as a rain/snow mix could potentially fall during the afternoon hours in the city.

Temperatures will once again be chilly, with highs forecasted to reach into the upper-30s or low-40s in the city.

Things should dry out over the weekend, and while highs will still only be in the 40s on Saturday, they should increase into the 50s on Sunday.