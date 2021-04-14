Carlos Rodón's No-Hitter Helps Pad White Sox Spot in Record Books

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón made some history on Wednesday night, throwing the 20th no-hitter in team history as he blanked the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Rodón’s no-hitter is the team’s second in less than a year, with Lucas Giolito throwing one last season against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 20 no-hitters in White Sox history are the most by any American League team, and trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have thrown 26 in their history.

Prior to Rodón and Giolito’s gems, the last no-hitter had some on April 21, 2012, when Philip Humber threw a perfect game against the Seattle Mariners. Mark Buehrle threw a pair of no-hitters in his career, with one in 2007 and another in 2009.

Rodón barely missed out on becoming just the fourth White Sox pitcher to toss a perfect game, losing that bid with one out in the ninth inning when he hit Roberto Perez in the foot with a pitch.

Humber, Buehrle and Charlie Robertson are the three White Sox hurlers with perfect games on their resumes.

Rodón’s no-hitter is the second in the majors this season, with Joe Musgrove throwing the first no-no in San Diego Padres history on April 9.

Three of the last four no-hitters belong to Chicago pitchers, with Giolito and Cubs pitcher Alec Mills the only two to throw no-hitters during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.