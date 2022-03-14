Carlos Rodón Bids White Sox, Chicago Farewell on Instagram

Rodón calls White Sox departure ‘bittersweet’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón, who recently signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants, bid the South Side farewell in an Instagram post Monday night, calling the departure “bitter sweet.”

It’s bittersweet for White Sox fans, too.

Rodón was drafted No. 3 overall by the White Sox in 2014 and made his major league debut the following year. The southpaw pitched a few passable seasons before undergoing shoulder surgery in 2017 and then Tommy John surgery in 2019. After a wretched 2020 in which he pitched just four games, he was non-tendered and then re-signed to a one-year, $3 million contract – a widely criticized decision.

It proved to be the right one, with Rodón earning an All-Star selection, and finishing the 2021 season with a 2.37 ERA and fifth in Cy Young voting. He threw a no-hitter, too.

Credit is due to a man who persevered through the most turbulent setbacks the game of baseball has to offer. And while there are different ways to reflect on Rodón’s seven years in Chicago, one of which is to say with certainty that he gave it his all.

