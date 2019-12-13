Pitcher Brandon Morrow had high hopes when he signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Cubs prior to the 2018 season, but after two injury-plagued seasons, he’s reportedly going to give the North Side another try.

According to multiple reports, Morrow has agreed to a one-year minor league contract with the Cubs. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and ESPN Chicago’s Jesse Rogers both reported on the deal Friday afternoon.

The #Cubs are bringing back reliever Brandon Morrow, agreeing to a minor league contract that will pay him $1 million in #MLB with $1.25 million in incentives — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 13, 2019

According to Nightengale, Morrow would make $1 million during the 2020 season if he can make his way back to the big league roster, and could make up to $1.25 million in incentives.

After the Cubs declined the 2020 option on Morrow’s contract, reports immediately emerged that the pitcher would be interested in signing a minor-league deal with the club.

Morrow pitched a total of 35 games with the Cubs during the 2018 season, posting a 1.47 ERA and striking out 31 batters in 30.2 innings of work. He was shut down in June of that season with back tightness, and missed the remainder of the season.

Morrow missed the entire 2019 season due to a variety of elbow problems.