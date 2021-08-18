A's Pitcher Chris Bassitt Posts to Social Media After Being Struck in Face by Line Drive

Less than 24 hours after being struck in the face by a line drive during a game against the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt took to social media Wednesday to thank the teams and medical staffs for helping him after the frightening play.

Bassitt, who was carted off the field and taken to Rush University Medical Center after being hit in the face by a line drive off the bat of White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin, says that he “can’t wait to get back” on the field after the incident.

From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank the @whitesox and @Athletics staff, front offices, and owners. The support my family and I’ve received has been overwhelming. I’d also like to thank Rush University Medical Center and their staff. God is good. Can’t wait to get back! — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) August 18, 2021

According to Brodie Brazil of NBC Sports California, Bassitt received stitches for two facial lacerations after he was struck. He also suffered a “displaced tripod” fracture in his right cheek, which will require surgery.

An eye exam showed that his vision was normal, and he suffered no apparent damage to his orbital bone, according to the report.

Bassitt has a 12-4 record in 25 starts this season, with a 3.22 ERA in 151 innings. He has 154 strikeouts and 35 walks in those games, and made the American League All-Star team for the first time in his career.

The White Sox and A’s will continue their four-game series on Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.