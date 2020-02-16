Celebrities Pay Tribute to Chicago in NBA All-Star Game Pregame Videos

Before the NBA All-Star Game got underway on Sunday night, a group of Chicago icons got together to pay tribute to the city as it took the national stage.

The video, which was played before the start of the game, featured a star-powered group of celebrities discussing what makes the city great, and what the city of Chicago has meant to them in their lives:

Chicago natives like Chance the Rapper and Common participated in the video, as did others who made the city their home, including former President Barack Obama and Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Common also paid tribute to the city before the game started with a spoken word performance:

.@common honors the city of Chicago and Kobe Bryant with his opening tribute at #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NFBpKwicB3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Isiah Thomas, Candace Parker, Buddy Guy and many others also participated in the five minute-plus clip, which TNT posted on its social media pages.