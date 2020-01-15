Chicago Bulls

Bulls Center Daniel Gafford Out With Dislocated Thumb

Gafford had been filling in for Wendell Carter Jr. in recent games

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 30: Daniel Gafford #12 of the Chicago Bulls puts up a shot against (L-R) Kyle Korver #26, Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Robin Lopez #42 of the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center on December 30, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 123-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The injury hits just keep coming for the Chicago Bulls, as rookie Daniel Gafford is dealing with a right thumb injury.

According to a press release from the Bulls, Gafford is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks due to a dislocated right thumb:

Gafford had been starting at center for the Bulls after center Wendell Carter Jr. went down earlier this month with a severe right ankle sprain. That injury will likely keep Carter out of the mix through the All-Star break.

The Bulls are also without small forward Otto Porter Jr., who has been out since early November with a foot injury.

The Bulls are currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, four and a half games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference.

