Bulls Center Daniel Gafford Out With Dislocated Thumb

The injury hits just keep coming for the Chicago Bulls, as rookie Daniel Gafford is dealing with a right thumb injury.

According to a press release from the Bulls, Gafford is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks due to a dislocated right thumb:

Bulls rookie Daniel Gafford is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks with dislocated right thumb, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Gafford has been starting center in place of Wendell Carter Jr. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2020

Gafford had been starting at center for the Bulls after center Wendell Carter Jr. went down earlier this month with a severe right ankle sprain. That injury will likely keep Carter out of the mix through the All-Star break.

The Bulls are also without small forward Otto Porter Jr., who has been out since early November with a foot injury.

The Bulls are currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, four and a half games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference.