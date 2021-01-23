Blackhawks Unveil Formal ‘Land Acknowledgment' Prior to Friday Game vs. Red Wings

In conjunction with their home opener on Friday night, the Chicago Blackhawks displayed a “Land Acknowledgment” prior to the contest, as the organization seeks to continue its outreach efforts with Native Americans.

In a video played prior to the game against the Detroit Red Wings, the Blackhawks paid tribute to the Native American tribes that have called Illinois home for centuries:

We recently introduced a formal Land Acknowledgement to open home games and events as part of our commitments to the Native American community.



Join us for this recognition of the relationship that exists between the Native people of this region and their traditional homelands. pic.twitter.com/mKJPw7CcMX — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 23, 2021

According to the Blackhawks, a land acknowledgment “is a way to formally recognize the continuous relationship between Indigenous Peoples and their traditional territories.”

The acknowledgment is part of a greater outreach effort that the Blackhawks have begun to implement in previous months. The team will also make greater efforts to educate fans about the legacy of Black Hawk of the Sauk (now known as the Sac & Fox) tribe, and the team will invest in art exhibitions, youth education, and other programs designed to strengthen the team’s ties to Native American communities.

The Blackhawks plan to play the land acknowledgment video at all games moving forward, and the team will put forward other displays to educate fans about Native American culture in the game experience at the United Center.