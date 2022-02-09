Watch: Chloe Kim Goes Huge With First Run in Women's Halfpipe Final

Chloe Kim wasted no time showing off why she is the reigning gold medalist as she blew the competition away with her first run of the final halfpipe event.

With a score of 94, Kim topped the charts with an absolutely incredible first run following what she called "the worst practice" of her life. She was seen crying with excitement and relief following the epic performance.

Watch her jaw-dropping first run above and below:

Kim was the last of the 12 competitors to hit the course after coming in first during the qualifying rounds Tuesday.

Each athlete has three runs to score the maximum points possible, meaning a competitor will need to beat her 94 score to secure gold. No competitor topped that in the first two runs.

Kim was the only American to enter the final event.