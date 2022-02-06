Snowboarding, Red Gerard, Figure Skating: How to Watch, Stream Upcoming Olympic Events

Team USA will have some big chances to add to its medal count coming up, with snowboarding star Red Gerard set to hit the hill, Mikaela Shiffrin set for the giant slalom final, figure skating wrapping up its team competition and more.

The U.S. scored its first medals of the Games in the previous day of competition, but with eight medal events on the line for Day 3, the anticipation is high.

Here's what to watch in the next 24 hours in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Curling

Mixed doubles curling continues as the sport nears its first medal rounds.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs ITA 2/6/2022 7:05 p.m. CT Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs CHN 2/6/2022 7:05 p.m. CT Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs NOR 2/6/2022 7:05 p.m. CT Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs GBR 2/6/2022 7:05 p.m. CT Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Semifinals, Sheet A 2/7/2022 6:05 a.m. CT Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Semifinals, Sheet C 2/7/2022 6:05 a.m. CT Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Figure Skating

Day three of the figure skating team event will begin at 7:15 p.m. CST. Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates (ice dance), Addison, Illinois-native Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier (pairs free skate) and Karen Chen (women's free skate), will be ones to look out for Sunday night.

Figure skating fans can stream figure skating events live in primetime on NBC and on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Date/Time (CT) Event TV/Streaming Sun | Feb 6 | 7:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Alpine Skiing

It’s shaping up to be a dream day on the slopes for Mikaela Shiffrin and boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who could both score Olympic gold on a jam-packed Sunday of Alpine skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Thanks to a weather postponement, Kilde’s men’s downhill – originally planned for Saturday evening (U.S. time) – will take place directly in between the first and second runs of the women’s giant slalom, where Shiffrin is the defending gold medalist.

Shiffrin will attempt to do the unprecedented in Beijing: win five alpine skiing gold medals in a single Olympics. The 26-year-old has a realistic shot at history after winning four medals at the 2021 World Championships.

EVENT START TIME LIVE STREAM Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 1 7:30 p.m. CT LINK Men’s Downhill 10 p.m. CT LINK Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 2 12:30 a.m. CT LINK

Freestyle Skiing

Both men's and women's freeski big air will hold qualification rounds Sunday night.

Women's runs start at 7:30 p.m. CT and men's begin at 11:30 p.m. Both will air in primetime on NBC, on USA and on Peacock. Stream below.

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

The men’s snowboard slopestyle final will begin at 10 p.m. CST. The United States and China are the teams to look out for during this medal event. Team USA’s Sean FitzSimons and Red Gerard, the defending gold medalist, both received some of the highest scores in the qualifying rounds. FitzSimons secured third and Gerard fifth. China’s Su Yiming posted the best score, securing the top spot going into the final round.

Snowboarding fans can stream snowboarding events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Speed Skating

Brittany Bowe of the United States starts her 2022 Winter Olympics with the 1500m speed skating event on Monday. Bowe won the silver medal in this discipline and gold in the 1000m at the 2021 World Championships.

The 33-year-old is competing in her third Olympic Games. She finished fifth in the 1500m and fourth in the 1000m at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In her way to a potential gold medal stands a giant of the sport: 35-year-old Ireen Wuest of the Netherlands.

The event begins at 2:30 a.m. CT on Monday and will air live on USA and Peacock. Stream it below.

Biathlon

Next is the women’s 15km biathlon, which will begin at 3 a.m. CST. Watch live on peacock and stream it below.

Ski Jumping

The mixed team normal hill final for ski jumping begins at 4:30 a.m. CST.

Short Track Speed Skating

Finals will be held in the women’s (500m) and men’s (1000m) finals in short track starting at 5:30 a.m. CST. The events air live on USA and Peacock and can be streamed below:

Luge

Women's luge begins its singles runs early Monday morning. The first of two runs is set to begin at 5:50 a.m.