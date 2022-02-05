Not even the competitors could deny their excitement at the history-making finish in the women's snowboard slopestyle event Saturday in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won gold in dominating fashion with a final score of 92.88. Julia Marino nabbed Team USA's first medal of the Winter Games with a second-place finish.

The 20-year-old Sadowski-Synnott also made history by winning the first-ever gold medal for New Zealand at the Winter Olympics.

And while the competition was extremely close, the camaraderie was even closer.

As she finished her final, massive run, Sadowski-Synnott was tackled by Marino and third-place finisher Tess Coady of Australia and the ladies embraced her with excitement.

WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN!!!!!



We love this show of support from the snowboarding slopestyle finalists 🥺🥺🥺#WinterOlympics | @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/2D3r4aAxjG — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 6, 2022

Taking it a step further, the rest of the competitors soon raced toward the group and the women joined in one big, jumping hug.

“Zoe’s an inspiration to all of us," Marino said after the event. "She’s the best rider right now, and she’s making us all push our levels, and I couldn’t be happier for her. She’s a great person and a great rider, and I love to share the podium with her.”