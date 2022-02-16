Olympics TV Schedule: How and Where to Watch, Stream the Winter Olympics Tonight

Some big medals will be on the line heading into one of the final days of competition in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

There are six medal events taking place today on Day 13, as the Games show no sign of slowing down.

One of the biggest Olympic rivalries will be on full display with a gold medal on the line, a do-or-die curling matchup kicks off and a women's figure skating competition at the center of one of the biggest controversies of the Games will culminate in a medal, but possibly no ceremony.

Here's what to watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Curling

There will be a men’s round-robin session featuring the USA and Denmark at 7:05 p.m. CST.

All the pressure is on captain John Shuster, especially after Team USA’s loss to Italy 10-4 because of a late mistake from the skip. The U.S. is tied with ROC for fourth place in the round-robin, therefore Team USA must win their final game if they want to make it to the top four.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Ice Hockey

The U.S., with its large contingent of Chicago-area stars, will battle their Canadian rivals for the fourth time in a row. Team USA seeks their second consecutive gold, after beating Canada 3-2 in a shootout during the 2018 Games. The game will air at 10:10 p.m. CST. The game will air live on national TV on NBC and can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com or on Peacock.

10:10 p.m. USA vs Canada (Women’s Gold Medal Game) – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Freestyle Skiing

The women’s ski cross finals will also begin at 12 a.m. CST. But there will also be several other freestyle skiing events throughout the night.

Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying 2/16/2022 7:30 p.m. CST NBC Olympics and Peacock Women’s Ski Cross Qualifying 2/16/2022 9:30 p.m. CST NBCOlympics.com Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying 2/16/2022 10:30 p.m. CST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Ski Cross Finals 2/17/2022 12:00 a.m. CST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Alpine Skiing

Also at 12 a.m. CST is women’s combined slalom.

Wed. Feb 16 8:30 p.m. Women’s Alpine Combined Downhill NBC, NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK



Thurs. Feb 17 12 a.m. Women’s Combined – Slalom USA Network NBCOlympics.com, and PEACOCK



Nordic Combined

Men’s Team Large Hill 2/17/2022 1:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Team 4×5 10km 2/17/2022 6:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Speed Skating

We also have women’s 1000m speed skating beginning at 2:30 a.m. CST.

Thurs | Feb 17 | 2:30 a.m. Women’s 1000m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK

Figure Skating

Figure skaters will take the ice for the women's free skate Thursday morning, but beyond just who will win gold is a question of whether or not the winners will actually be able to stand on the podium for a medal ceremony. The answer hinges on a single performance.

Tuesday morning's short program saw some stunning performances, unfortunate falls and near-trips that could play a huge role heading into Thursday's finale. Now, it all comes down to one final skate.

The women's free skate final will begin at 4 a.m. CT.

The top 25 athletes are advancing to the medal round, rather than the typical 24 considering the ambiguity of Valieva's pending situation. Out of the 30 skaters who performed Tuesday, only five will not advance, including skaters from China, Sweden, Great Britain, Australia and Ukraine.

Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m. Pairs Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m. 🏅 Pairs Free Skate NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com