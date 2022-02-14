Olympics TV Schedule: How and Where to Watch, Stream the Winter Olympics Tonight

Team USA is heading into Day 11 of the 2022 Winter Olympics looking to continue its latest medal streak.

After a stunning medal haul Sunday, with help from athletes like Erin Jackson, Kailie Humphries, Elena Meyers Taylor, Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue and more, Team USA will look to capitalize on another round of medal opportunities.

In fact, there are eight medal opportunities coming up.

Here's what to watch Monday night and Tuesday morning in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Freestyle Skiing

The women's slopestyle finals take place Monday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. CST. NBC will broadcast the event.

American’s Maggie Voisin and Marin Hamill both qualified for the women’s freeski slopestyle Olympic final, but Hamill took a fall during her second run and was carted off and loaded into an ambulance. There has been no official word on how she is doing currently.

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru finished first (86.15), Norway's Johanne Killi placed second (86.00) and China's Eileen Gu got third (79.38) in the event.

Heavy snowfall and poor visibility sparked some rescheduling in the freeski events.

The women's final, originally set for Sunday night, will now take place on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CT. The men's slopestyle events also got pushed back, with the qualification moved to Monday at 11:33 p.m. CT and the final to Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Snowboarding

The hopes for a U.S. Olympic medal in women's Big Air now rest with Hailey Langland, the lone member of Team USA to advance past the qualifying rounds.

On the men's side, the finals stage is set and it's a battle of heavyweights including Red Gerard, Mark McMorris, Max Parrot and Su Yiming.

Mon, 2/14

7:30p CT 🏅 Women’s Big Air Final NBC | Peacock, NBC Olympics Mon, 2/14

11:00p CT 🏅 Men’s Big Air Final NBC | Peacock, NBC Olympics

Alpine Skiing

The women’s Alpine skiing program at the 2022 Winter Olympics shifts into top gear Monday night with the downhill, and Mikaela Shiffrin is entered to compete for the first time in her Olympic career.

Four of the six World Cup downhill races this winter have been won by Italy’s Sofia Goggia, the defending Olympic gold medalist. She is entered into the event and would be the overwhelming favorite if not for a brutal crash she suffered just three weeks ago, badly injuring her knee.

The women's downhill is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. CT. It will be featured prominently in NBC’s Primetime Coverage Monday evening.

Network Start time Stream Link NBC Primetime 9 p.m. CT HERE World Feed 9 p.m. CT HERE

Ice Hockey

The first men’s quarterfinal playoff game will take place at 10:10 p.m. CST on Monday night. Slovakia will face Germany for a shot at the semifinals.

The second men’s quarterfinal playoff game will take place at 10:10 p.m. CST on Monday night as well. Denmark will face Latvia.

The third quarterfinal will feature the Czech Republic and Switzerland at 2:40 a.m. CST and the final quarterfinal game will include Canada and China at 7:10 a.m. CST.

Hockey fans can stream hockey events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Feb. 14 10:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC 10:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

Feb. 15 2:40 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock 7:10 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA



Speed Skating

The final two rounds of both the men's and women's team pursuit are on tap for Tuesday. Four squads remain in each discipline, and winners will be decided by head-to-head races.

Three skaters at a time from each team will take the ice, as the men race for 3,200 meters and the women for 2,400.

The United States men's team, which features two Chicago-area skaters, Emery Lehman and Ethan Cepuran, is in contention for gold medals after setting a world record with a 3:34.47 time in December.

The U.S. will take on the ROC in the semifinals while Norway faces the Netherlands.

The action begins at 12:30 a.m. CT and will air on USA Network.

Biathlon

Then comes the men's biathlon 4x7.5km relay at 3 a.m. CST.

Nordic Combined

The men’s individual 10km large hill for nordic combined starts at 5 a.m. CST.

Men’s Individual Large Hill 2/15/2022 1:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Individual 10km (LH) 2/15/2022 5:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Bobsled

The two-man bobsled (heats three and four) begin at 6:15 a.m.. CST.

Curling

Men’s round-robin featuring Italy and the USA will begin at 7:05 a.m. EST and the women’s round-robin featuring the USA and Switzerland will start at 1:05 a.m. EST.

Team Peterson, who includes sisters Tara and Tabitha, intend to lead Team USA to gold, with their momentum heightening following their fourth win on Sunday. John Shuster plans to do the same, as his team beat China 8-6 in the preliminary round, securing them sixth place in session seven of round-robin.

Tues. Feb 15 12:05 a.m. CHN vs ROC Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 12:05 a.m. GBR vs JPN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 12:05 a.m. SWE vs DEN Peacock and NBCOlympics.com 12:05 a.m. USA vs SUI Peacock and NBCOlympics.com



Figure Skating

Next up on the schedule is the women's short program, which will see some of the world's biggest names in figure skating take the ice.

Team USA will have three representatives in the women’s singles event: Karen Chen, Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell. Chen placed fifth in the short program and fourth in the free skate during the team event as the U.S. came away with silver.

Kamila Valieva, a figure skater representing the Russian Olympic Committee, will also take the ice again following a controversial ruling on a doping case after she failed a pre-Games drug test. The Russian teenager is expected to make a run for her second gold medal in Beijing as she begins the women's individual program early Tuesday, where she is a favorite for gold.

Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m. Pairs Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m. 🏅 Pairs Free Skate NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com