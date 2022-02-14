After stunning ice dancing performances set world records and made history, figure skating returns with even more medals on the line, but this time, controversy surrounding one of the gold medal favorites could cast a shadow over the competition.

Here's what to know, how to watch, and who to watch for.

When and how can you watch figure skating in the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Figure skating began on Feb. 3 and runs through Feb. 19.

The first week of programming was entirely team events, while the second and third weeks feature individual competition. Next up on the schedule is the women's short program, which will see some of the world's biggest names in figure skating take the ice.

The women's event starts with the short program Tuesday and concludes Thursday with the free skate.

One of the final events of the Winter Olympics will be the Exhibition Gala, during which fans will get to enjoy more personality-centric performances featuring some of the Games’ most popular skaters.

Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m. Pairs Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m. 🏅 Pairs Free Skate NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

* TV networks reflect live events, times may differ for replays; check full schedule for detailed information.

Who should you watch for next on Team USA?

Team USA will have three representatives in the women’s singles event: Karen Chen, Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell. Chen placed fifth in the short program and fourth in the free skate during the team event as the U.S. came away with silver.

The top two dozen skaters from the short program will advance to the free skate, set to take place at 4 a.m. CT on Thursday.

Who are the medal contender for the women's event?

Kamila Valieva, a figure skater representing the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics, will take the ice again following a ruling on a doping case after she failed a pre-Games drug test.

The Russian teenager is expected to make a run for her second gold medal in Beijing as she begins the women's individual program early Tuesday, where she is a favorite for gold. Valieva and her fellow Russian skaters can aim for the first podium sweep of women’s figure skating in Olympic history.

In the women’s competition, Russian women historically dominate the individual event and could easily sweep the podium awards.

What is the controversy surrounding the women's event?

Valieva has made headlines these Games after she tested positive for a banned substance in a test taken in December. The results of the test weren't released until after she had completed her first performance at the 2022 Olympics, sparking a hearing over whether she could continue to compete.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into early Monday morning. The ruling stated the 15-year-old Valieva does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation.

The court gave her a favorable decision in part because she was a minor or “protected person" and was subject to different rules from an adult athlete. The CAS panel also cited fundamental issues of fairness in its ruling, the fact she tested clean in Beijing and that there were “serious issues of untimely notification” of her positive test.

But if she wins a medal, there won't be a ceremony.

The International Olympic Committee can't restrict Valieva from skating after the ruling. The IOC does have the ability to postpone or cancel medal ceremonies, which they've elected to do if Valieva's finishes in the top three of the women's individual skating event.

Who has previously dominated the sport during the Winter Games?

The history of Olympic figure skating is so iconic it predates the Winter Games themselves. Originally contested at the 1908 London Olympics, it has been a staple of the Winter Olympics since the inaugural Games in 1924.

The U.S. has dominated figure skating with 51 medals, followed by Russia, Austria and Canada, all of whom have 20 or more medals. In PyeongChang, Canada led the way with four medals – two golds and two bronze – setting the stage for a competitive field in 2022.

Who are the gold-medal favorites in the other figure skating events?

China has more gold medals in the pairs competition than any other country. However, the Chinese duo Sui Wenjing and Han Cong will have their work cut out for them with France, the U.S. and the Russian Olympic Committee all expected to enter competitive pairs.

Who is competing for Team USA in figure skating?

The U.S. roster was finalized in mid-January following the national championships, with sixteen athletes making the cut for Beijing.

This list includes a diverse range of experience, with seven athletes making their Olympic debut. On one end is 16-year-old Alysa Liu, the youngest member of Team USA’s figure skating delegation. On the other end, are five athletes over the age of 30, capped off by 33-year-old Evan Bates making his fourth Olympic appearance.

They’re all slated to compete in one event with some being tapped for the team event mid-Olympics.

The complete roster of U.S. figure skaters is:

Jean-Luc Baker (Ice Dance)

Evan Bates (Ice Dance)

Mariah Bell (Women’s Singles)

Jason Brown (Men’s Singles)

Ashley Cain-Gribble (Pairs)

Karen Chen (Women’s Singles)

Nathan Chen (Men’s Singles)

Zachary Donohue (Ice Dance)

Brandon Frazier (Pairs)

Kaitlin Hawayek (Ice Dance)

Madison Hubbell (Ice Dance)

Alexa Knierim (Pairs)

Timothy LeDuc (Pairs)

Alysa Liu (Women’s Singles)

Vincent Zhou (Men’s Singles)

Madison Chock (Ice Dance)

How do athletes qualify to represent the U.S. in figure skating?

Unlike many other Olympic sports, figure skating does not have a singular Olympic Trial in the U.S. Rather, all selections are made on a discretionary basis, with priority being granted to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in early January. The coaching staff evaluated athletes based on performances at a number of competitions in the year leading up to the Olympics.