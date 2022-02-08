Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin Sits Alongside Women's Slalom Course Following Surprising Exit

Shiffrin was soon consoled by U.S. team member

A team member consoles Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States after she skied out in the first run of the Women's Slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China.
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Mikaela Shiffrin needed a moment to gather herself following another disheartening result at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The three-time Olympic medalist sat in the snow to the side of the women’s slalom course following another DNF at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center. Even with the 26-year-old still on the hill, competition moved right along with 81 more skiers set to make their first run.

After several minutes by herself, a Team USA member arrived to help console her.

Shiffrin could still compete in three more individual events at the 2022 Winter Olympics: super-G, downhill and combined. She had a similar plan lined up at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, but weather inhibited her ability to race in all five events.

Though Shiffrin skied out in two of her top events, she still has the chance to create a different lasting image from Beijing.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Mikaela Shiffrin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us