Mikaela Shiffrin needed a moment to gather herself following another disheartening result at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The three-time Olympic medalist sat in the snow to the side of the women’s slalom course following another DNF at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center. Even with the 26-year-old still on the hill, competition moved right along with 81 more skiers set to make their first run.

After several minutes by herself, a Team USA member arrived to help console her.

Shiffrin could still compete in three more individual events at the 2022 Winter Olympics: super-G, downhill and combined. She had a similar plan lined up at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, but weather inhibited her ability to race in all five events.

Though Shiffrin skied out in two of her top events, she still has the chance to create a different lasting image from Beijing.