2022 Winter Olympics

Curling, Skating and More: Where You Can Try Olympic Sports in Chicago Area

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Glide into the Olympic spirit as the 2022 Winter Games begin by playing the sports at various venues across the Chicago area.

Test your curling skills, practice your figure skating or take to the slopes at some of these options.

Curling 

The Gwen Hotel Chicago

From Feb. 4-20 — which will be the duration of the Olympics — visitors can sip cocktails and slip stones at the Gwen Hotel’s seasonal “Cocktails & Curling” event. The ice-less rink features a fire pit that stretches the side of the terrace and a rooftop view of the city. Reservations can be made for $30 per person for a maximum of 10 people and are available in 45-minute intervals. 

Rooftop curling at Chicago’s The Gwen Hotel is fun enough. Add Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams and a special Olympic guest, and things start to get really interesting.

Kaiser Tiger

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Rocky Wirtz 7 hours ago

Blackhawks' Rocky Wirtz Apologizes for Crossing Line at Town Hall Event

weather 8 hours ago

Snow Storm Clean-Up Brings Northwest Indiana Residents Together

The “sausage, bacon and beer-focused” restaurant in the West Loop transforms its beer garden into a curling rink every winter. Four guests can rent out a 40-minute time slot on a lane for $70, which, according to the website, rounds out to two or three games. A “Curling Master” will be out on the rink to teach guests rules and techniques. Reservations can be made at the restaurant’s website

Gallagher Way’s Winterland

Professionals from local clubs are working with Gallagher Way to help guests brush up their curling skills. Hour-long evening classes will be held February 1-3 and 15-17 for $50 a person. Guests need to register and pay in advance. The ice rink located in Wrigleyville also features ice skating and bumper car events.

Skating

Parkway Bank Park

Glenview Ice Center

Fifth Third Arena 

Millennium Park Ice Rink

Skiing and Snowboarding

Norge Ski Club 

Four Lakes Alpine Snowsports

Villa Olivia

This article tagged under:

2022 Winter Olympicsthings to do chicagoice skating chicagocurling chicagoskiing chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us