Chaos Unfolds as Women's Free Skate Comes to Shocking End at Winter Olympics

It was a medal moment unlike any other as chaos unfolded following the stunning results of the women's figure skating final.

Emotions were high as 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, a favorite for the gold medal, missed the podium after an uncharacteristic performance for the teen skating sensation also at the center of a doping scandal during the Games.

Valieva entered the free skate in the lead, but finished in fourth behind fellow ROC skaters Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova and Japan's Kaori Sakamoto.

But a moment that usually comes with celebration from the winners turned somber as emotions that had been building through the entire women's event exploded on the global stage.

Valieva was left sobbing in the kiss-and-cry area after her scores were read.

Shcherbakova stood alone quietly after learning she had taken the gold medal, Trusova erupted into tears, initially refusing to go to the podium, and a crying Valieva was escorted from the arena.

"I really don't believe what I'm seeing," announcer Tara Lipinski said as cameras focused on Shcherbakova.

"You win the Olympics and you can't even celebrate," Johnny Weir said.

Announcers noted the tears did not appear to be tears of joy, but the reason surrounding the heightened emotions remained unclear.

Shcherbakova won gold in the competition while Trusova took silver. Sakamoto won the bronze.

Moments after she walked off, workers began setting up for a flower ceremony that the International Olympic Committee said would not take place if Valieva was in the top three. Medals will be handed out Friday at a ceremony that would not have occurred in Beijing if Valieva had reached the podium.

Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication at the Russian championships in December, but the result was not revealed until last week, shortly after she helped to win a team gold medal that is now also in doubt.

To say Valieva struggled in the free skate would be an understatement. After finishing in first in the short program, the 15-year-old had two falls and two stumbles in the free skate. Her total score of 224.09 put her in fourth.

Announcers noted the outside pressure on Valieva on top of the need to perform on Olympic ice.

"I would have crumbled under it," Lipinski said.

Shcherbakova did not score as high as Trusova in the free skate, but her short program tally of 80.20 helped her to the silver medal. In the free skate, she notched a 175.75, bringing her total to 255.95.

Trusova's difficult free skate routine included five different quad jumps, but the risk was worth it. She was given a score of 177.13, putting her total at 251.73, which catapulted her towards the top of the leaderboard.

The United States had three figure skaters performing, but all three of Alysa Liu, Mariah Bell and Karen Chen fell short of the podium.

Liu had an excellent showing in her free skate program, recording a score of 139.45 while performing to "Violin Concerto in D."

