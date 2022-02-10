Channels, Streaming and More: How and Where to Watch the Olympics Tonight

History is on the line as arguably the world's best snowboarder looks to end his Olympic career with one final medal.

Team USA has been climbing the medal ranks after a stellar night of epic performances, but Thursday's events will be headlined by some of the Olympics' biggest veterans.

Here's what to watch in the next 24 hours in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Snowboarding

Tonight is Shaun White's big moment. The United States snowboarder will drop into the halfpipe in the 2022 Winter Olympics for the final time Thursday, hoping that he can cap off a legendary career with an historic gold medal.

White, who has competed in the half-pipe event in the last four Olympics, made it to the 2022 Games as one of the final qualifiers in his sport, and now the 35-year-old is hoping that he can make history with yet another gold medal.

White, a snowboarding legend and three-time Olympic gold medalist in the event, is competing in his last Olympic Games. If he manages to win gold in Beijing, he will become the only athlete to capture four golds in the same event.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The final of the men's halfpipe takes place on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Date/Time Event Network/Stream Thu, 2/10

7:30p CT 🏅 Men’s Halfpipe Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Alpine Skiing

The Alpine skiing women’s program shifts to the daunting “Rock” speed course for the super-G Thursday evening, and NBC and Peacock have live coverage of the star-studded event.

The event will mark Mikaela Shiffrin's return to the ski slopes following her disappointing start to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Here's how to watch:

Broadcast Start time Stream Link NBC Primetime 9 p.m. CT HERE World Feed 9 p.m. CT HERE

Women's Hockey

The U.S. women's hockey team, led by its Chicago-area stars, takes on the Czech Republic during the quarterfinals on Thursday night at 10:10 p.m. CT.

The game will be broadcast live on the USA Network.

Skeleton

Much like its name suggests, skeleton is one of the scariest and most dangerous sports known to man. The winter sliding sport consists of a racer, covered head to toe in protective padding, lying face down and darting head-first down a frozen track.

Skeleton is the third-fastest sport held in the Winter Olympics, with maximum sled speeds reaching about 130 km/hr.

Here's when you can watch it next:

Date/Time (CT) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 10 | 7:30 p.m. CT Women's Event, Heats 1 and 2 USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 11 | 6:20 a.m. 🏅 Men's Event, Heats 3 and 4 USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

* TV networks may not air events live; check full schedule for detailed information.

Curling

Tabitha and Tara Peterson and the rest of the Team USA women's curling team have started strong at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The United States got its second win Thursday in the women's round robin tournament in Beijing, besting Denmark 7-5.

On the men's side, Team USA fell 1-1 during a gold medal game rematch against Sweden. The Swedes defeated Team USA, 7-4, at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing. The win comes four years after the U.S. beat Sweden in a gold-medal game matchup.

Team USA returns to competition on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CT as they take on Great Britain.

Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs CHN 2/10/2022 7:05 p.m. CT Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs USA 2/10/2022 7:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs ROC 2/10/2022 7:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs ITA 2/10/2022 7:05 p.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs JPN 2/11/2022 12:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs GBR 2/11/2022 12:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, SUI vs ROC 2/11/2022 12:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Women’s Round Robin, USA vs CHN 2/11/2022 12:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs SUI 2/11/2022 6:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs NOR 2/11/2022 6:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs DEN 2/11/2022 6:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Biathlon

One of the most interesting sports to take place at the Winter Olympics is back once again.

Biathlon made its debut at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, Calif., and has been a part of each Winter Olympics ever since.

Date/Time Event Network/Stream Fri, 2/11

3:00a CT 🏅 Women's 7.5km Sprint USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

* TV networks may not air events live; check full schedule for detailed information.

Cross-Country Skiing

Men’s 15km Classical 2/11/2022 1:00 a.m. CT USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Short Track Speed Skating

The women’s 1000m will feature three Americans: Maame Biney, Kristen Santos and Corinne Stoddard.

Santos is expected to be in the mix for a medal in the event after beating defending Olympic gold medalist Suzanne Schulting during the World Cup season. Still, Schulting will be the woman to beat in the event.

Santos and Biney will be competing in their second event of this year’s Olympics with the 1000m. Both raced in the women’s 500m on Monday, though neither advanced past the quarterfinals.

FRI | FEB 11 | 5 A.M. CT WOMEN’S 1000M AND MORE USA | STREAM | PEACOCK

Ski Jumping

The Chicago area's local skiers - Kevin Bickner, Casey Larson and Patrick Gasienica - will all return to the hill for their next event. None of the three medaled in their Beijing debuts, but they'll have another shot as they look to qualify for the men's large hill individual.

Men’s Individual Large Hill Trial and Qualification 2/11/2022 3:45 a.m. CT NBCOlympics.com and Peacock