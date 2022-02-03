brianna decker

Brianna Decker Out Rest of Winter Olympics for Team USA's Women's Ice Hockey

The assistant captain for the U.S. suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of the United States' opening win over Finland.

By Bryan Murphy

Brianna Decker has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 Winter Olympics for Team USA's women's ice hockey team.

The assistant captain top-line center and Wisconsin native was stretchered off in the first period of the team's preliminary round game against Finland and did not return. She was seen after the game in shorts, crutches and a boot.

Decker got tied up with Finland's Ronja Savolainen behind Finland's net and was taken out from behind. She remained on the ice for several minutes before a stretcher came out for her.

This was the third Olympics for Decker, who won gold in 2018 and silver in 2014. She led the team in assists in 2018 with three in five games.

The United States won the opening game 5-2 over Finland to start the preliminary round. The team's next game is Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:10 a.m. CT against the Russian Olympic Committee.

