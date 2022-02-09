2022 Olympic Medal Count: Who's in the Lead, and Where Team USA Currently Ranks

Team USA finally has its first gold medal, but as the U.S. continues to struggle for first-place finishes, how do they compare to other countries in the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The U.S. has earned seven medals so far, and they will hope to add to that count with some big finishes Wednesday.

Over 300 medals will be awarded to Olympians participating in the 2022 Winter Games. With 15 sports and 109 events, ranging from skiing to bobsledding to figure skating, world-class athletes will go for gold during a two-week global competition on the grandest stage.

The United States came to Beijing with the second-most Winter Olympics medals with 305.

Here are the top nations in the medal count so far:

Here are the top four countries so far and how the U.S. compares:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Top 5 standings include:

Russian Olympic Committee (11): 2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze

Norway (10): 4 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze

Austria (10): 2 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze

Germany (8): 5 gold, 3 silver, 0 bronze

Canada (8): 1 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze

The Russian Olympic Committee currently leads the medal count with 11 total.

Right behind is Norway and Austria with 10 total.

Germany has eight total, but leads all nations with five goal medals.

Canada has eight total medals and Team USA has seven, as does Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The three-time Olympian took home bronze, while her teammate Rosie Brennan came in fourth.

How is Team USA Doing?

Lindsey Jacobellis slid to victory in the women's snowboard cross, putting an end to Team USA's five-day gold-less streak at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Snowboarder Julia Marino won the United States’ first medal on Saturday, but it was not gold. Madison Chock and Evan Bates added another silver medal to the team's count after their stunning galactic-themed ice dance Sunday night.

Jaelin Kauf won the Olympic silver behind Australia's Jakara Anthony during the women's moguls finals, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle clinched another silver medal, adding to the USA's total count, in men's super-G, on Tuesday.

Jessie Diggins secured the fifth medal for Team USA - the bronze in women's individual sprint, cross-country skiing. She made history here, becoming the first American to win a medal in the cross-country skiing individual sprint event.

The U.S. endured five days of grueling competition - with some disappointing upsets - to finally bring home a gold medal.

Alpine Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle took home a silver medal in the Super-G on Monday, 50 years after his mom Barbara Cochran won gold at the 1972 Winter Olympics.

What Medals Are Up for Grabs Next?

There are eight medal events taking place today on Day 6, beginning with men’s free skate at 7:30 p.m. CST. Nathan Chen and fellow American Jason Brown will skate in the final group, where Chen is the gold-medal favorite.

Although some events are finished, the U.S. still has a good chance to win more gold medals in the following events: