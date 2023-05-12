2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Preview: Schedule, TV Channel, Start Times

2023 Eastern Conference Finals: Schedule, TV channel, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The No. 8-seeded Miami Heat are in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Miami on Friday eliminated the No. 5-seeded New York Knicks in Game 6 at home to reach the series for the second straight season after being the conference's top overall seed in 2022.

There could be a rematch of that exact matchup should the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics advance, but they'll need to beat league MVP Joel Embiid and the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 on Sunday for that scenario to materialize.

With the Heat officially punching their ticket, here's what to know about the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals:

What is the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals matchup?

The two teams playing for an NBA Finals berth are the No. 8 Miami Heat and the winner of No. 2 Boston-No. 3 Philadelphia.

Miami's path included upsetting the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games before eliminating the No. 5-seeded Knicks in six. The Heat reached this stage last season but lost in seven games to Boston, the eventual title runner-up.

When does the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals start?

Game 1 of the series is set for Wednesday, May 17. Should it need a Game 7, that would take place on Monday, May 29.

How to watch the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

TNT will broadcast each contest of the series, including Games 5-7 if necessary. The action will be available to stream on TNT.com and the TNT app.

What is the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals schedule?

Here is how the schedule shapes up, with Games 5-7 if necessary:

• Game 1: Heat at Celtics/76ers, Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 ET, TNT

• Game 2: Heat at Celtics/76ers, Friday, May 19, 8:30 ET, TNT

• Game 3: Celtics/76ers at Heat, Sunday, May 21, 8:30 ET, TNT

• Game 4: Celtics/76ers at Heat, Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 ET, TNT

• Game 5: Heat at Celtics/76ers, Thursday, May 25. 8:30 ET, TNT (if necessary)

• Game 6: Celtics/76ers at Heat, Saturday, May 27, 8:30 ET, TNT (if necessary)

• Game 7: Heat at Celtics/76ers, Monday, May 29, 8:30 ET, TNT (if necessary)