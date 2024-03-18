Trump says there will be a ‘bloodbath' if he loses the election

Former President Donald Trump vowed on Saturday that there would be a “bloodbath” if he’s not re-elected in November.

The comments came at a rally here as Trump discussed the possibility of an increasing trade war with China over auto manufacturing. The rally was intended to get out the vote for Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, whom Trump endorsed in December, ahead of Ohio’s primary on Tuesday.

“If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected,” Trump said.

“Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it,” he added. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Later, he added, “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”

In response to the former president’s comments, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told NBC News, “Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers.”

James Singer, a spokesman for President Joe Biden’s campaign, issued a statement following Trump’s remarks, noting that former Vice President Mike Pence announced he will not endorse Trump’s re-election bid.

“This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence,” Singer said. “He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”

Before he began speaking, the former president stood and saluted next to the lectern as “Justice for All,” by the “J6 choir” of inmates awaiting trial for their roles in the insurrection, played on the loudspeakers.

He again referred to the people who are in prison for crimes committed in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack as “hostages.”

“They’ve been treated terribly and very unfairly, and you know that, and everybody knows that,” Trump said at the beginning of his speech. “And we’re going to be working on that as soon as the first day we get into office. We’re going to save our country, and we’re going to work with the people to treat those unbelievable patriots.”

At the event, Trump also said that some undocumented immigrants were “not people,” although he added that he was “not allowed to say that because the radical left says it’s a terrible thing to say.” He also told Catholics not to vote for Biden.

“Any Catholic that votes for this numbskull is crazy, because you are being persecuted,” Trump said.

Biden is the second Roman Catholic ever to be elected president.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: