Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President

Sen. Elizabeth Warren formally endorsed Joe Biden for president Wednesday morning, announcing her support for the former vice president in a video message.

The Massachusetts senator cited Biden's life story, his experience in public office and his accomplishments in explaining her support for the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Warren called Biden a "selfless public servant" who's "committed to getting something good done for this country."

"In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States," Warren tweeted.

Warren rose to brief front-runner status in the Democratic race last fall but suspended her campaign last month after a disappointing “Super Tuesday” that included a third-place finish her home state. She left the race without immediately endorsing Biden or her fellow progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, but the dynamics changed substantially in subsequent weeks, with the race on hiatus amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Her announcement rounds out a string of recent endorsements for Biden from party leaders and onetime White House rivals as the Democratic Party moves to project unity against President Donald Trump going into the November election.

Former President Barack Obama, the party’s biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures, endorsed Biden on Tuesday. Sanders, who was the leading progressive foil to Biden during the Democratic primary, threw his support behind Biden on Monday.

President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden in a web address on Tuesday. Biden served as Obama's Vice President from 2008-2016.

The move by Warren could fuel speculation that Biden may choose her as a running mate. She made no mention of that possibility in announcing her endorsement, instead saying in a statement that Biden "grew up on the ragged edge of the middle class.” That phrase that was a centerpiece of Warren's own campaign and referred to her own upbringing in Oklahoma.

Some of Warren's allies note that, in the days before her endorsement, Biden embraced some of the senator’s plans to combat the coronavirus, including calls to cancel student debt and expand Social Security benefits during the crisis. He also has adopted a plan she promoted as a candidate to overhaul the nation's bankruptcy system.

In her statement, Warren also referenced the pair's sometimes rocky relationship. They clashed in 2005, when Biden was a Delaware senator and Warren was a Harvard Law School professor and bankruptcy expert, during a congressional hearing over a bankruptcy bill. It was a scene that Biden, as vice president, recalled when he swore Warren into office eight years later.

“Joe Biden was there at the very moment I became a Senator," Warren wrote Wednesday. "And when he did, he said ‘you gave me hell! And you’re gonna do a great job.’”