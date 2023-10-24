Woman struck by car in DuSable Lake Shore Drive hit-and-run

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the woman was hit by the vehicle in the 500 block of the roadway at approximately 5:26 p.m.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, and the suspect remains at-large at this time.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said. .

According to Total Traffic, the roadway was temporarily closed for the investigation, with traffic backing up all the way to Soldier Field.

No further information was immediately available.