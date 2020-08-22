Chicago Police

Off-Duty Cop Carjacked at Gunpoint in Bronzeville

Armed carjackers stole an off-duty Chicago police officer’s car Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The 26-year-old man was stopped at a traffic light in his gray Dodge sedan when a white SUV rear-ended the car at 10:11 p.m near 25th Street and King Drive, according to Chicago police.

A police source said the driver was an off-duty CPD officer. When the officer got out of the Dodge after the crash, several males with handguns exited the SUV and demanded the car.

The officer and his passenger started walking away while the suspects drove off in the Dodge and the SUV, officials said. The officer turned around and fired shots at the carjackers as they fled, but it was not immediately clear whether anyone was hit.

The man and his passenger were not injured, police said.

