When Do I Get My Stimulus Check?

After much back and forth, President Trump signed a new coronavirus stimulus package Sunday night that will provide a second round of stimulus checks to many Americans.

But when, and how, and how much, can be confusing. This is the latest information, as of the morning of Dec. 28.

Q: When do I get my check?

A: The Treasury Department expects payments to start moving this week, though because of Friday's bank holiday direct deposits might not clear until early the week of Jan. 4. It could take a while longer if you're getting a paper check or pre-paid debit card instead.

Q: How much do I get?

A: It depends, though the general theme is "fewer people are eligible, and for less money, than last time."

If you earned up to $75,000 in 2019, you get the full $600.

If you filed jointly as a couple and earned up to $150,000 in 2019, you get a full $1,200.

Then the payments start to phase out, in small increments, as your income goes up.

If you earned more than $87,000 individually or $174,000 jointly, in 2019, you get nothing.

Q: What about my kids?

A: You get $600 per dependent under age 17, as long as you qualify for the stimulus based on your income. Adult dependents do not qualify.

Q: I don't have a Social Security Number; can I get a check?

A: You will still need a Social Security Number to get a stimulus check. However, in a change from last time, you can still get a check even if someone else in your house does not have an SSN.

Q: What's this $2,000 check I keep hearing about?

A: President Trump wants the stimulus to be bigger. Congressional Democrats want it to be bigger too. Congressional Republicans have so far blocked every effort to make it bigger. For now, there's no guarantee that it will happen.

Q: I have more tax questions. Where do I go?

A: The IRS has a webpage for what it calls "Economic Impact Payments" that walks through some of the rules and regulations, though it's still being updated to account for the second stimulus. You can find it here.