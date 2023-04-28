Watch: SpaceX to Launch 2 Communications Satellites

SpaceX is launching two satellites for the telecom company SES on Friday and will land a rocket at sea, weather permitting, and you can watch the action live in the player above.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying SES' O3b mPower 3 and 4 satellites lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Friday around 6:12 p.m. EDT.

If everything goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth just under nine minutes after liftoff, according to Space.com. It will come in for a vertical touchdown on the SpaceX droneship Just Read the Instructions, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, will continue hauling O3b mPower 3 and 4 to medium-Earth orbit. The two satellites are scheduled to be deployed seven minutes apart about two hours after launch.