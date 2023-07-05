Watch Mexican mayor marry crocodile as part of local tradition

See you later, Mr. Mayor. In a while, crocodile.

A Mexican mayor married a crocodile on Friday during an ancient indigenous ceremony in San Pedro Huamelula, where it's believed that the marriage of a local leader to the reptile will bring a plentiful harvest.

During the ceremony, Mayor Victor Sosa carried the seven-year-old crocodile, which wore a white wedding dress -- making it about as close to an actual "Bridezilla" as it gets.

Sosa kissed the head of the crocodile, whose jaw was tied shut, and danced with his bride while surrounded by locals.

Referred to as "little princess," the crocodile is believed to be a deity representing Mother Earth.

According to NationalWorld, the tradition has been carried out for over 200 years to commemorate the peace between the Chontal and Huave indigenous groups. The mayor represents the Chontal king and the reptile symbolizes a Huave princess.