Watch: World Says Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey Funeral

At 5:30 a.m. ET/2:30 a.m. PT, a livestream of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will begin in the player above.

Britain and the world will lay to rest Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since Sept 14. Many of them had spent cold nights outdoors to pay their respects at the foot of the queen’s flag-draped coffin in a moving outpouring of national grief.

The closing of the hall marked the end of four full days of the coffin lying in state and the start of the U.K.’s first state funeral since the one held in 1965 for Winston Churchill, the first of 15 prime ministers during Elizabeth's reign. Two days before her Sept. 8 death at her Balmoral summer retreat, the queen appointed her last prime minister, Liz Truss.

For the funeral, Elizabeth's coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall, across the road to Westminster Abbey, on a royal gun carriage drawn by 142 Royal Navy sailors. The same carriage was used to carry the coffins of late kings Edward VII, George V, and George VI and of Churchill.

The service will end with two minutes of silence followed by the national anthem and a piper’s lament, before the queen’s coffin is taken in a procession ringed by units of the armed forces in dress uniforms, with her children walking behind, to Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace.

There, it will be placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor for another procession along the Long Walk, a three-mile avenue leading to the town’s castle before a committal service in St. George’s Chapel. She will then be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.

When Is Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service?

On Monday, Sept. 19, the queen's coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey in London for a state funeral that begins at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. EST.

Officials said the funeral will be the biggest international event Britain has hosted in decades.

How to Watch Live Coverage

Millions of people around the world are expected to tune in to watch Queen Elizabeth's funeral service, which will be broadcast across major television networks and streamed online.

NBC News will carry special coverage of the funeral. A livestream will be available in the player above at 5:30 a.m. ET/2:30 a.m. PT

Who’s expected to attend the funeral?

British officials say some 500 foreign dignitaries will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, but invitations have not been sent to the leaders of Russia, Belarus or Myanmar.

U.S. President Joe Biden was among the first to announce that he would be flying in with his wife, Jill Biden.

France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy’s Sergio Mattarella, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro are among the presidents attending.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, as well as former Spanish monarch Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia, are also due to travel to London for the occasion.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his official delegation to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral next week will include racehorse trainer Chris Waller and wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott.

Waller and Alcott are among 10 “everyday Australians” who will represent Australia at Monday’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, Albanese said.

“It was a request from the palace that 10 everyday citizens who make contributions to the local communities be invited to the queen’s funeral,” Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

At least one Pacific neighbor leader, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, has accepted Australia’s offer of help to get to the funeral.

Also among the 2,000 funeral guests will be nearly 200 people honored by the late queen for their work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and in sectors including charities, healthcare and education.

Where will Queen Elizabeth be buried?

Following the State Funeral in London, the queen's coffin will then be driven in the state hearse to Windsor for a committal service at St. George's Chapel near Windsor Castle, attended by 800 people, including members of the queen's household and Windsor estate staff.

At the end of the service, the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault and the sovereign’s piper will play a lament. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will pronounce the blessing and the congregation will sing “God Save The King.”

Members of the royal family will then hold a private burial service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the queen will be interred with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at 99.

Public to Pay Last Respects as UK, World Mourns Elizabeth II