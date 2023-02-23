caught on camera

Video Shows Car Crashing Into Swimming Pool at Florida Home

Video from the home showed the sedan plowing into the pool just steps away from the home's back door

Surveillance video shows a car crashing into a backyard swimming pool at a home in Sunrise Thursday.

The incident happened at a home in the 7100 block of Northwest 22nd Street.

Sunrise Police officials said two adults and a toddler were in the car when the driver lost control, went through a fence and wound up in the pool.

No injuries were reported. A tow truck later removed the car.

