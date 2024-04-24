Tampa

Video shows alligator being wrangled on runway of Air Force base in Florida

Officials said the combative alligator was later relocated to the Hillsborough River

By WPTV and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Air Force base in Tampa kicked off the work week with a scaly surprise when an alligator decided to settle between the wheels of a large tanker plane on Monday.

The MacDill Air Force Base took to social media with photos of the gator on the runway and a video of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers later wrangling it.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free 24/7

Officials said the combative alligator was later relocated to the Hillsborough River.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

This article tagged under:

Tampa
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us