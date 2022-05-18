Johnny Cash

Video: Johnny Cash Water Tower in Arkansas Springs Leaks After Cheeky Shot

A Johnny Cash water tower in Cash’s birthplace of Kingland, Arkansas sprang a leak after a cheeky vandal hit the mural with a strategic shot

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Country music legend Johnny Cash is honored on a water tower in Kingsland, Arkansas with a silhouette mural standing in his signature stance while holding a red guitar.

Earlier this month, the mural got a bit of a makeover when a vandal shot a strategic hole into the mural, causing it to look as if its urinating off the water tower.

“Somebody shot our water tower, shot the silhouette of Johnny Cash in a very sensitive area,” Mayor Luke Neal told KARK. “It’s been leaking for the last – almost week.”

The city is losing around 30,000 gallons of water per day, and repairs could cost $5,000. Neal said the town's water may be discolored since they will have to switch to a water line while repairs are being made.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If caught, the vandal could be facing a felony charge for tampering with vital operations of the city.

This article tagged under:

Johnny Cash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us