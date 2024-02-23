Two dead after military helicopter crashes during training flight in Mississippi

Two service members were killed during a training flight Friday when their military attack helicopter crashed near the small city of Booneville, Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves said, according to NBC News.

"Mississippi will always be grateful for their service and we will never forget them," Reeves said on social media platform X.

The two-seat AH-64 Apache was on a routine training flight when it was reported down about 2 p.m., the Mississippi National Guard said in a statement.

The sheriff of Prentiss County, Randy Tolar, told NBC affiliate WLBT of Jackson that the aircraft went down off Highway 30 near Mount Olive Baptist Church.

The church is in the town of Baldwyn, which is in Prentiss and Lee counties in northeast Mississippi. Baldwyn is about 11 miles south of Booneville.

The incident is the subject of an "active response," the Mississippi National Guard said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

