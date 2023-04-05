Trump Judge, Family, Court Get Threats After Manhattan Arraignment: Sources

What to Know Donald Trump pleaded not guilty before a Manhattan judge Tuesday in connection with a 34-count felony indictment stemming from a series of hush money payments allegedly made on his behalf

Hundreds of protesters on both sides flanked streets around Trump Tower in midtown and the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, including appearances by several members of the U.S. Congress.

The 76-year-old Trump also faces separate criminal investigations in Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's historic New York City criminal arraignment a day ago, along with his family and the court itself, received unsubstantiated threats after the hearing, two sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

One official says there have been "dozens" of such threats recently to the judge and the judge's chambers, though the official didn't elaborate on the time frame.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the unprecedented case against the ex-commander-in-chief, and other top officials in his office also continue to receive threats, according to one source. The unsubstantiated threats have come in the form of calls, email and letters.

The NYPD detail assigned to Bragg's office is providing extra security to all impacted district attorney staff, including line prosecutors and top executives with the office, the sources said. Court security officers are providing additional protective measures to the presiding judge and court as a precaution, they added.

Investigations into the threats are active and ongoing, the sources say.

When asked about comments Trump and others have made about the judge and his family, a New York court spokesperson said neither the court nor the judge had any comment.

In a press conference following former President Donald Trump’s arraignment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg detailed the 34-count indictment.

A stone-faced Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the 34-count felony Manhattan grand jury indictment, which alleged he illegally influenced the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments. The charges cemented the 76-year-old Republican as the first U.S. president in history, sitting or former, to be criminally indicted.

He and his legal team have consistently denied wrongdoing.

Hundreds of people -- from media to gawkers to supporters and protesters -- flanked the streets outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was quickly whisked away by her security team as chaos intensified, and Trump Tower in midtown, where NYPD barricades have been in place since last week.

Read the full indictment here.