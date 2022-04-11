Trafficking Ring Moved Nearly 300 Guns From Georgia to Pennsylvania, Prosecutors Say

On Dec. 1, 2020, federal agents knocked on an apartment door looking for an Atlanta-area rapper — a key suspect in a monthslong investigation into a ring trafficking guns from Georgia to Philadelphia.

Fredrick Norman — aka “Slowkey Fred” — wasn’t there that December day, but the woman who answered the door, Brianna Walker, texted Norman, warning him the agents were there, according to a search warrant affidavit.

For months, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had been building a case against Norman, Walker and two other suspects. The agents ultimately traced nearly 300 firearms purchased in Georgia from dozens of gun retailers to the suspects after some were found at crime scenes and in the possession of convicted felons in Philadelphia, according to records and interviews with federal law enforcement.

“I think it’s an astronomical amount of firearms,” said Priya De Souza, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, who is prosecuting the case and plans to hold a news conference about it on Monday.

The federal investigation expanded to include 11 suspects in Georgia and Pennsylvania, all of whom face a conspiracy charge. Kenneth Burgos, 23, and Edwin Burgos, 29 — brothers accused of brokering sales in Pennsylvania — are also charged with dealing firearms without a license, officials said.

As of Friday, there was no attorney listed for nine defendants named in the indictment, most of whom court records listed as in federal custody pending arraignment and who could not be reached for comment. A lawyer for Edwin Burgos declined to comment. A lawyer for another defendant, Roselmy Rodriguez, did not respond to requests for comment. Both Burgos and Rodriguez have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

