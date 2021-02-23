Tiger Woods was in a violent rollover car crash in the Rancho Palos Verdes area Tuesday, requiring him to be cut out of the car, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Woods was traveling on Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road on the border of Rolling Hills Estates when he crashed at about 7 a.m.

He was the only person in the car and it was a single-car crash, according to LASD.

He was removed from the car via the "jaws of life" and taken to the hospital.

The severity of his injuries was not immediately clear, but his manager told the Associated Press he suffered multiple leg injuries in the crash, and was undergoing surgery.

Todd Lewis of the Golf Channel told NBCLA Woods had been recovering from several back surgeries prior to this wreck.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

A day prior, Woods was on a golf course with former Miami Heat basketball star Dwayne Wade.

Back in 2009, Woods was in another solo crash in Florida. He slammed into a fire hydrant, and the airbags did not deploy, leaving him with injuries.