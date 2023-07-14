These movies are on hold because of the SAG-AFTRA strike

Hollywood filmmakers are calling “cut.”

The film capital’s major studios put several high-profile projects on hold this week after more than 160,000 screen performers represented by the labor union SAG-AFTRA went on strike for the first time since 1980.

Hollywood’s assembly line of movies and television shows was already slowing down because thousands of screenwriters have been on the picket lines since early May. But the actors’ strike means that many film productions based on completed scripts are now going dark, too.

On Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild voted to strike, halting their negotiations with the major studios, joining the already striking Writers Guild of America.

The strike also prevents actors from participating in promotional campaigns. The red carpet festivities at the upcoming U.S. premiere of Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” were canceled, for instance, according to a spokesperson for Universal Pictures. (NBC News and Universal Pictures are both units of NBCUniversal.)

NBC News has confirmed that the following film shoots are shutting down until actors reach a deal with a trade association that represents leading studios and streamers. (The group represents NBCUniversal parent company Comcast.)

“Gladiator 2” (Paramount Pictures)

(Paramount Pictures) “Juror #2” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

(Warner Bros. Pictures) “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two” (Paramount Pictures)

Untitled F1 drama (Apple TV+)

