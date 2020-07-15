Suspected Bitcoin Scammers Take Over Twitter Accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk

Suspected bitcoin scammers appeared to launch a wide-ranging attack on major Twitter accounts on Wednesday in an attempt to get people to transfer cryptocurrency, taking over accounts belonging to corporations such as Apple and Uber and famous people including Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

A tweet sent from the account of Gates, the software mogul and the world’s second-wealthiest person, promised to double all payments sent to his bitcoin address for the next 30 minutes.

“Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time,” the tweet said. “You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000.”

Twitter spokeswoman Aly Pavela said the company was looking into the issue

