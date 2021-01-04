Global Slack Outage Reported on First Work Day of 2021

Office communication tool Slack started the first work day of the new year with a global outage.
Users began reporting issues around 10 a.m. ET, with channels failing to load. The outage began around 10 a.m. Eastern time and disrupted service in the U.S., Germany, India, the U.K., Japan and elsewhere.
As of 11:15 a.m. ET, outages were still reported on the company's site, with no ETA of full service restoration.
Workers just back from holiday vacations quickly took to Twitter.
This is a developing story.