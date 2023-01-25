Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Goes IG Official With Clara Chia Marti

The internet is going loca, loca, loca over this post.

Gerard Piqué made his relationship with Clara Chia Marti Instagram official on Jan. 25 by sharing a selfie with the 23-year-old. In the photo posted to his profile, Piqué and Marti posed close together in matching black tops, while giving slight smiles to the camera.

The couple's social media debut comes after Shakira, who split from the soccer player in June 2022, seemingly shaded Piqué and Clara in her latest single, a collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap titled, "BZRP Music Session #53."

Some of the song's lyrics translated to English read, "I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," she sings. "You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

Piqué and Shakira's former romance began when they met in 2010 while filming her "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video. In 2011, they went public with their relationship before welcoming sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Flash forward almost a decade later and the pair announced their split.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they said in a joint statement to E! News in June 2022. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Less than three months later, Piqué confirmed his romance with Marti when they were seen getting cozy together at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail in August 2022.

More recently, Shakira opened up about her and Piqué's split, declaring it was "incredibly difficult."

"It's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it," the 45-year-old told Elle in September. "And because I'm in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so, it's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids."

While Piqué has not publicly spoken out on their split since, he did appear to mock Shakira's lyrics by declaring he had a deal made where Casio would be the sponsor of his project King's League, per People. Despite 's claim, Casio later issued a statement, which, translated to English, denied "any agreement for this sponsorship or interest in making it happen."